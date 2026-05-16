India dreaming big, youth aspires to lead in AI, semiconductors: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is dreaming big and the country’s youth now aspire to propel the nation forward in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at an event in The Hague, PM Modi said today’s India is going through a phase of unprecedented transformation and has emerged as a global leader in technology, innovation and digitalisation.

“Today, India is dreaming big. India's youth aspires to propel the country forward in the fields of AI and semiconductors,” the Prime Minister stated.

“India is home to the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Our startups are doing remarkable work in AI, defence and space sector,” PM Modi explained.

He said India recently hosted the world’s largest and most successful AI Summit, following the successful hosting of the G20 Summit, adding that such achievements are no longer isolated events but have become the defining character of modern India.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India has carried out the world’s largest unique identification programme and also implemented the world’s biggest financial inclusion initiative.

“The scale and speed of digitalisation in the country are unprecedented, while India is also operating the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme,” the Prime Minister stated.

Referring to India’s achievements in science and technology, PM Modi said the country has reached parts of the Moon where no nation had gone before, underlining India’s growing capabilities in space exploration and innovation.

He noted that India is now home to nearly 125 active unicorns and said Indian startups are doing remarkable work in sectors such as AI, defence and space technology.

According to the Prime Minister, the country’s startup ecosystem has become the third-largest in the world, driven largely by the aspirations and innovation of young Indians.

“Aspirations in India are unlimited, so efforts are also becoming limitless,” PM Modi said, stressing that the country’s youth are playing a central role in shaping India’s future growth story.

“India’s progress is being powered by a combination of innovation, entrepreneurship, digital infrastructure and inclusive development initiatives, which are transforming the country at an unprecedented pace,” the Prime Minister added.

--IANS

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