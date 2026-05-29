May 29, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

India diversifying oil imports beyond Gulf region: Top official

India diversifying oil imports beyond Gulf region: Top official

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) India is diversifying its sources of oil and gas imports to make up for the shortfall in supplies caused by the choking of the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, a senior official said on Friday.

"Energy security is very important for us. We are trying to diversify our sources from across the world, and that is our policy at present. We welcome whatever support we can receive from various markets around the world," said Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman.

He also said that 11 Indian-flagged vessels are still stuck in the Persian Gulf region.

"As many as 14 ships that were also in the Persian Gulf have already returned; they were able to cross the Strait of Hormuz and have reached India," Jaiswal added.

Meanwhile Indian oil companies have been buying more oil from Russia and African countries such as Nigeria and Angola.

India's crude sourcing decisions were driven primarily by commercial considerations and adequate supply availability, a Petroleum Ministry official said.

There was no shortage of crude supplies and enough volumes had been tied up through long-term arrangements.

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, sharply increased purchases of Russian oil to take advantage of lower prices, helping domestic refiners manage elevated global energy costs.

In recent months, US sanctioned certain Russian entities, including its largest crude oil suppliers -- Rosneft and Lukoil as well as ships and financial channels. This led to a brief moderation in purchases last year but the waivers led to Indian refiners stepping up purchases again.

Russian oil imports into India are expected to average close to near record levels at 1.9 million barrels per day in May, according to data from Kpler.

The purchase of Russian crude is taking place at a time when the prices of benchmark Brent crude have shot past $100 per barrel.

India's purchase of Russian oil has helped to cool down runaway prices in the global market by easing the pressure on overall demand for oil.

--IANS

sps/khz

LATEST NEWS

Unchanged Rajasthan Royals elect to bat first against Gujarat Titans, Sai Kishore returns for Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unchanged RR elect to bat first against GT, Sai Kishore returns for Qualifier 2

Marta Kostyuk sets up Swiatek rematch as winning streak rolls on in the women's singles second round in the French Open at Stade Roland Garros in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: WTA Tour

French Open: Kostyuk sets up Swiatek rematch as winning streak rolls on

South Africans rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africans rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

‘Kaala Hiran’ is cinematic retelling of Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry, black buck poaching case

‘Kaala Hiran’ is cinematic retelling of Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry, black buck poaching case

'She certainly can take that finisher role on': Australia's Shelley Nitschke backs Annabel Sutherland for finisher's role in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Photo credit: IANS

'She certainly can take that finisher role on': Australia back Sutherland for World Cup

Indian Open of Surfing: India’s top surfers make a strong start on opening day (Credit: SRFI)

Indian Open of Surfing: India’s top surfers make a strong start on opening day

Embassies, consulates proactively assisting Indian citizens in Gulf and West Asia: MEA (File image)

Embassies, consulates proactively assisting Indian citizens in Gulf and West Asia: MEA

Govt notifies two new special economic zones in Puducherry

Govt notifies two new special economic zones in Puducherry

India, Canada discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

India and Canada discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief

'Party has turned into Trinamool Muslim Congress': Abhijit Majumdar on resignation as Trinamool's Assam chief