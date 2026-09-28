50 Nepali officials leave for India for natural farming training

Kathmandu, Sep 28 (IANS) A group of 50 Nepali officials have left for India to attend a five-day natural farming training programme aimed at strengthening their knowledge and skills in sustainable agricultural practices, the Indian Embassy said on Monday.

The training will be held at Gurukul in Kurukshetra from September 29 to October 3, excluding travel time, and is being fully sponsored by the Government of India, the embassy said in a statement. It is the third batch of Nepali officials to participate in the programme.

The participants will receive practical exposure to natural farming techniques and have opportunities to exchange experiences and learn best practices in sustainable agriculture, according to the embassy.

The programme is part of India's capacity-building initiative for Nepali officials and reflects the two countries' cooperation in the agriculture sector.

The first batch of Nepali officials participated in the programme in September 2023, while the second batch completed the training in August 2025.

The training is intended to promote knowledge sharing on natural and environmentally sustainable farming practices and contribute to human resource development in Nepal's agricultural sector, the embassy said.

“The initiative also underscores India's continued support for capacity building in Nepal as part of the close and multifaceted partnership between the two neighbouring countries,” it added.

Meanwhile, the embassy has announced a new scholarship scheme for Nepali nationals seeking to pursue law courses at reputed institutions in India.

Under the scheme, 25 Nepali students will receive scholarships each year to pursue BA LLB, LLB or LLM courses at any of the top 20 law colleges in India, the embassy said in a statement issued a few days ago.

The scholarship will provide financial assistance on a reimbursement basis, covering tuition, admission and hostel fees up to a maximum of NPR 640,000 per annum.

Candidates will be selected based on the marks they obtained in their previous or qualifying examinations, according to the embassy.

--IANS

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