India, Cyprus discuss avenues to strengthen connectivity, transport and maritime sector

Nicosia, Sep 28 (IANS) India and Cyprus discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation in connectivity, transport and the maritime sector during a meeting between High Commissioner Manish and Minister of Transport, Communications and Works of Cyprus, Evie Tsolaki, the High Commission of India in Nicosia said on Monday.

“High Commissioner Mr. Manish met Ms Evie Tsolaki, Minister of Transport, Communications and Works of the Republic of Cyprus, and discussed avenues to further strengthen India-Cyprus cooperation in connectivity, transport and the maritime sector,” the High Commission stated on X.

“The interaction focused on deeper linkages and practical collaboration in these areas, contributing to the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries,” it added.

On September 18, High Commissioner Manish reviewed the bilateral agenda comprehensively during his meeting with Polly Ioannou, Deputy Political Director, Demetris Assos, Officer in the Diplomatic Office of the President and Georgios Georgiou, Head of the Asia and Oceania Department, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“High Commissioner Mr Manish met Ms Polly Ioannou, Deputy Political Director; Mr Demetris Assos, Officer in the Diplomatic Office of the President; and Mr Georgios Georgiou, Head of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the High Commission of India stated on X.

“High Commissioner congratulated the officials on their new appointments. The discussions included a comprehensive review of the India–Cyprus bilateral agenda and progress across priority areas of cooperation. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and translating the vision of the leaders of India and Cyprus into tangible outcomes that further strengthen the bilateral partnership,” the High Commission noted.

In May, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides visited India and held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which both the leaders agreed to elevate relations between the two countries to a strategic level, with deeper cooperation in defence and transport connectivity.

–IANS

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