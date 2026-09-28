Asian Games: Vithya Ramraj dedicates record-breaking bronze to twin sister Vidya, thanks to government support

Nagoya, Sep 28 (IANS) Vithya Ramraj dedicated her record-breaking bronze medal in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Asian Games 2026 to her twin sister Vidya, while expressing gratitude to the government and organisations that supported her journey as she rewrote the national record set by legendary athlete P. T. Usha.

“I dedicate this medal to my twin sister, Vidya Ramraj,” Vithya told IANS after her bronze-medal-winning performance on Monday.

Asked about the reason behind the dedication, Vithya said, “Because she is always there for me. She always supports me. Whenever I ask her for anything, she sends it to me. I’m happy.”

Vithya also acknowledged the support she has received from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), her state government, JSW and Indian Railways, with which she is employed.

“TOPS is supporting me so much, and my state government is supporting me so much. JSW and Indian Railways — I’m working in the Railways — are also supporting me so much. That’s why I came here, and now I’m so happy. I’m not facing any struggles nowadays, so I’m happy,” she said.

Her success comes after years of struggle for Vithya and her family. Recalling the challenges they faced while growing up, she said their family had lived in a rented house and faced questions about the future of the three daughters.

“Before, we were staying in a rented house. When we were growing up, people used to say, ‘The children are getting older, what are you going to do?’ Even my grandmother and father were told, ‘You have three girls, so what are you going to do with them?’” she said.

Vithya’s father worked as a driver and earned around Rs 15,000, but continued to support his daughters despite the financial difficulties.

“He is a driver. He used to earn around Rs 15,000, so we didn’t have much. Even the shoes used to cost Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 back in 2009. He still spent that money on us. When my twin sister and I were doing two sports together, everything — dresses, shoes and equipment — cost too much, but he managed to do it. That’s why we are here,” Vithya said.

The 28-year-old also credited her coach for believing she could break the 55-second barrier, admitting that she herself did not initially believe it was possible. “No, I didn’t believe it. Only my coach believed it. I believe in my coach, so whatever he says, I do. For so many years, I have been doing what he has told me to do. That’s what happened,” she said.

Vithya won the bronze medal in the women's 400 metres hurdles final with a personal best time of 54.75 seconds, thereby beating the previous national record of 55.42 seconds, which had been set by PT Usha at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

At the 2023 Asian Games, Vithya achieved the same result as Usha and also secured a bronze medal. Three years later, she at last went beyond the mark, which had been one of the longest-standing records in Indian athletics.

Although the Indian athlete stayed in the running for a medal throughout the race, she was unable to equal the late burst of Mariam Kareem from the UAE, who won the gold medal with a Games record time of 54.31 seconds; Adelina Zems of Kazakhstan secured silver with a personal best of 54.58 seconds.

Anu Raghavan, who is from the same country as Vithya, also gave a solid performance, reducing her personal best to 55.88 seconds and thus finishing in fifth place. Earlier in the final, her best time had been 56.54 seconds.

Vithya, who had also won bronze in the same event at Hangzhou in 2023, said she was pleased with the track in Nagoya. “The track is so, so good. I have seen the track in Synthet, and I have seen Mondo, but this track is a little different. I feel like it is a speed track, so I’m very happy with the track,” she said.

The bronze marked Vithya’s second successive Asian Games medal in the event and capped a landmark performance in which she finally rewrote Usha’s long-standing national record.

--IANS

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