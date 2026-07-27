India, Cote d'Ivoire discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) India and Cote d'Ivoire on Monday discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation and enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Chief of Air Staff of the Cote d'Ivoire Air Force, Air Maj Gen Koffi N'Guessan Alfred, in New Delhi on July 27, 2026. The two sides discussed ongoing and potential avenues for defence cooperation and exchanged views on strengthening collaboration to enhance the capabilities of the Ivory Coast Air Force, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepening bilateral defence ties," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to India's brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

He signed the visitors' book at the National War Memorial and called it a "great honour" to pay tribute to brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces who made the sacrifice in the service of the nation.

"It is a great honour to pay tribute to the brave men and women of India's Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their nation. On behalf of the Ivorian Air Force and the Armed Forces of Cote d'Ivoire, I express our deepest respect and solidarity," wrote Major General Koffi N'Guessan Alfred.

"May this memorial preserve their memory and strengthen the friendship between the Indian Air Force and the Ivorian Air Force. To all who served and who gave their lives, we offer our enduring gratitude and salute," he added.

On July 10, Additional Secretary (Central and West Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sevala Naik Mude, met Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of Digital Transition and Technological Innovation, Djibril Ouattara, on the sidelines of the Consultative Group meetings on Cote d’Ivoire’s National Development Plan 2026–2030 in Abidjan.

"Discussions focused on India’s Digital Public Infrastructure, including UPI and Aadhaar, and opportunities for bilateral cooperation through signing of MoU. Appreciating India’s digital transformation, the Minister expressed keen interest in learning from India’s successful digital ecosystem and exploring opportunities to adapt and implement similar digital solutions in Côte d’Ivoire," the Embassy of India in Cote d'Ivoire posted on X.

--IANS

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