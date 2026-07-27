July 27, 2026 7:14 PM हिंदी

India and China discuss ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at political, people-to-people levels

India and China discuss ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at political, people-to-people levels

Beijing, July 27 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges between India and China at the political and people-to-people levels during his meeting with Hong Liang, the Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing on Monday.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met with H.E. Hong Liang, Deputy Secretary General of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). They discussed ways to enhance bilateral exchanges at the political and people-to-people levels," the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote on X.

Secretary Misri started his official visit to China on Monday with a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri commenced his official visit to China today with a meeting with H.E. Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. They discussed ways to deepen implementation of the guidance of the leaders for bilateral relations, including addressing issues of priority to both sides and by promoting political, people-to-people, academic and think-tank exchanges," the Indian Embassy noted.

India’s Ambassador to China, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present during the meeting.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that the ties between India and China have been gradually normalising since the 2024 meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Manila last week, EAM Jaishankar had also called for fair market access and a trade balance.

"Since the meeting of our leaders in Kazan in 2024, relations between India and China have been gradually normalising. This direction was further affirmed when they met in Tianjin last August. We believe that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. Such a relationship can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar ASEAN and a multi-polar world," he said during the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN engagements in the Philippines.

–IANS

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