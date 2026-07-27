Sonakshi Sinha credits Gen Z for her improved padel game: ‘Just take it yaar’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a fun shoutout to Gen Z, crediting the younger generation for helping improve her padel game.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Akira’ actress shared a playful post highlighting her progress and jokingly acknowledged the influence of Gen Z. Sharing her video, Sonakshi wrote, “Giving GenZ credit for my improved game too. Just take it yaar. #channeling.” In the clip, the actress could be seen playing a padel game. Padel is a rapidly growing racquet sport that combines the best elements of tennis and squash.

Reacting to her post, Neha Dhupia said, “You beat us hollow on.” Varun Dhawan wrote, “U look like a samurai.”

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha had expressed her admiration for Gen Z. On Saturday, the actress had taken to Instagram and shared a reel in which she praised the younger generation for leading a strong student movement that had resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Minister of Education.

In the video, she had said, “You have no idea what you have done today. I am an artist bro, but Gen Z is the art. I know I have taken you to so many places. But what is this? We get married, get tired, nothing happens. For that. Never again. Salute. Salute. Look at me now. I want to be you. I want to be Gen Z. What the hell is that? Salute.”

Following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, Sonakshi shared a series of updates on Instagram. In one of her stories, she had simply written, “Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned.”

The actress had also shared a picture of protesting students with the song “Aari Aari” from Dhurandhar playing in the background. In another post, she had reposted a video of CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and praised his speech, writing, “Brother, what a speech!” She had also expressed her gratitude towards Sonam Wangchuk for his efforts.

--IANS

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