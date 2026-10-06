India, Cote d'Ivoire discuss strengthening collaboration in skill development

Abidjan, Oct 6 (IANS) India and Cote d'Ivoire discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in skill development, vocational and technical education, knowledge sharing and capacity building (ITEC).

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan and Cote d’Ivoire Minister of National Education, Literacy and Technical Education, N’Guessan Koffi.

"Ambassador Mr. Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan met H.E. Dr. N’Guessan Koffi, Minister of National Education, Literacy and Technical Education of Côte d’Ivoire. They discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in skill development, vocational and technical education, knowledge sharing and capacity building (ITEC)," the Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire posted on X.

"The meeting also covered other issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further deepen India–Côte d’Ivoire cooperation in the field of education and human resource development," it added.

Earlier on September 28, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on Lamine Ouattara, Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Cote d'Ivoire's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where the two sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation at multilateral fora.

"Ambassador Mr. Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Lamine Ouattara, Director General for Multilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cote d'Ivoire. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on various multilateral issues of mutual interest and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation at multilateral fora," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

On September 23, Lakshmanan called on Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Niale Kaba, where both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

"Ambassador Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs Niale Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cote d'Ivoire. They exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen and deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Cote d'Ivoire," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier in August, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was on a three-day official visit to Cote d'Ivoire. During his visit, he called on President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Discussed the growing India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

The minister also attended Cote d'Ivoire's Independence Day celebrations and conveyed India's warm greetings to the people of the West African nation. An Indian Armed Forces marching contingent participated in the celebrations in Abidjan.

--IANS

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