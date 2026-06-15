Trump approval slips as inflation climbs

Washington, June 15 (IANS) US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level of his second term as inflation continues to weigh on voters and Democrats hold a modest advantage ahead of next year's Congressional elections, according to a new NBC News poll.

The survey found Trump's job approval rating at 42 per cent among registered voters, down from 44 per cent earlier this spring. The figure marks the lowest approval rating of his second term so far.

The poll on Sunday also showed Democrats holding a five-point lead on the generic Congressional ballot, an early measure of voter preferences ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The findings come as the White House faces growing voter concerns over inflation, which has accelerated amid the conflict involving Iran and disruptions to global energy supplies.

On NBC's Meet the Press, Trump sought to reassure Americans that inflation would ease once the conflict ends.

"Our numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation," Trump said.

"When the war's over, it's coming down. It's going to come down like a rock."

But the latest polling suggests many voters remain unconvinced about the direction of the economy and the country.

NBC's chief data analyst Steve Kornacki said the survey revealed deep public pessimism despite continued pride in the country's history and institutions.

Asked whether America's best days lie ahead or behind, nearly six in ten respondents said the country's best days are behind it.

The poll also found declining levels of national pride compared with previous decades.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents described themselves as either "extremely proud" or "very proud" to be American, down from roughly three-quarters at the beginning of the century.

The results highlighted stark political divisions.

Republicans were overwhelmingly more likely than Democrats to express pride in the country and confidence in institutions such as the military, while Democrats expressed greater confidence in colleges and universities.

The survey also found widespread scepticism toward major national institutions, including Congress, the federal government, the news media and the Supreme Court.

The economic outlook is expected to dominate the political debate in the months ahead. Inflation has re-emerged as a central concern for voters, particularly after rising fuel costs linked to instability in the Middle East.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries argued on NBC that Americans are increasingly focused on the cost of living.

"America's far too expensive. The cost of living is way too high," Jeffries said.

"There are far too many people who are working hard. They're playing by the rules. But they can't thrive and can barely survive."

Republicans, however, contend that voters still remember the inflation and immigration challenges that marked the Biden administration and believe those issues will continue to work in their favour.

The 2026 midterm elections will determine control of Congress and are expected to serve as the first nationwide referendum on Trump's second-term agenda.

Historically, the party controlling the White House often faces significant electoral challenges during midterm elections, making economic conditions and voter confidence key factors in shaping the political landscape over the next several months.

--IANS

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