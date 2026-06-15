June 15, 2026 6:01 AM हिंदी

Katy Perry opens up on her ambitions for daughter

Katy Perry opens up on her ambitions for daughter

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has shared that she wants her daughter to grow up to be a "better version" of herself.

The singer has five-year-old Daisy with former fiance Orlando Bloom and she was happy to take her little girl on the road with her for her recent Lifetimes tour because she is proud to be an example of a "strong" woman, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told ‘People’ magazine, "It's always incredible when I get to bring my daughter to work. I think when mothers can be their most supported, authentic selves, that is always a good template for children to model. And I'm just glad to model a strong, steady, intelligent, funny, weird woman for my beautiful daughter”.

And she added at the Tribeca Festival premiere of her concert film Katy Perry, The Lifetimes Tour, Live from Paris, “I think, as mothers and fathers, we're just modelling something for our children, and all we can hope for is that they will grow up into better versions of ourselves, and themselves. I think if I'm out there living my most authentic, free, supported, empowered, smart, sexy life, and she's going to have a pattern to follow, a model to follow”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 41-year-old star shared she is proud Daisy is already confident enough to share her opinions.

She said, "She's a force. She tells me exactly what she thinks”. At the premiere, Katy, who was previously married to Russell Brand, declared her new boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to be the "love of (her) life".

She said, “I am very in love. Actually that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that. Because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high and like, you know, touch the veil, cosmos, and sometimes I need to be anchored. So, to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now”.

Katy couldn't be happier with the way her life is now. She said, “Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve, and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world. I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life”.

--IANS

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