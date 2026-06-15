FIFA WC 2026: Amad’s late winner steers Ivory coast to thrilling 1-0 win over Ecuador

Philadelphia, June 15 (IANS) Manchester United winger Amad Diallo's 90th-minute winner helped Ivory Coast edge Ecuador 1-0 in a breathless FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E contest here at the Philadelphia Stadium on Monday (IST).

The match seemed to be heading for a goalless draw before substitute Amad caressed a shot into the bottom corner to secure his team's first World Cup match since 2014. The win saw Ivory Coast move into second place in Group E behind Germany, who hammered Curacao 7-1 on Sunday.

The first half of the match was wildly exciting. Ecuador almost scored twice, but both shots hit the frame of the goal. First, John Yeboah’s powerful shot from outside the box smashed against the crossbar. Shortly after, Alan Minda got a great pass from Pedro Vite, but his curling shot also hit the bar with the goalkeeper completely beaten.

However, Ivory Coast fought back. Yan Diomande played brilliantly on the right side, constantly making dangerous runs, while Bazoumana Toure hit a low shot that forced a close fingertip save from Ecuador's goalkeeper, Hernan Galindez.

Notably, at 19 years and 212 days, Yan Diomande became the first teenager to make an appearance in a FIFA World Cup match for Ivory Coast.

Chances continued to flow early in the second half, with Enner Valencia smashing a shot off the post from a tight angle. It was then Ecuador's turn to hit the bar. Elye Wahi made a solid connection with his first-time strike but couldn’t keep it down, and it cannoned off the bar.

The Ivory Coast began to seize control of the match, enjoying most of the possession as Ecuador retreated. They got their reward for their enterprising play late in the piece when Amad slotted in to send them top of Group E.

--IANS

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