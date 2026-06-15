June 15, 2026 9:06 AM हिंदी

France, UK, Germany, Italy welcome US-Iran deal; signal readiness to lift sanctions

France, UK, Germany, Italy welcome US-Iran deal; signal readiness to lift sanctions

London, June 15 (IANS) The leaders of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy have welcomed the announcement of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, hailing it as a major diplomatic breakthrough and expressing readiness to lift relevant sanctions if Iran takes clear, verifiable steps to address concerns over its nuclear programme.

In a joint statement, the four European leaders congratulated the US, the Iranian government and all parties involved in facilitating the agreement. They also acknowledged the role played by mediators in advancing the diplomatic process.

“We warmly welcome the announcement of the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran,” the leaders said. “We congratulate the United States, the Iranian government and all those involved, including Pakistan, Qatar and all other mediators, on this diplomatic breakthrough.”

The statement described the development as “a moment of opportunity to restore regional stability and stabilise the global economy,” while stressing the importance of completing detailed negotiations and ensuring the agreement is implemented without delay.

“It is now vital that the detailed negotiations are concluded and this agreement is implemented rapidly and comprehensively. We are ready to support that effort,” the leaders said.

The four countries also underscored the importance of maritime security in the Gulf, calling for the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the restoration of unrestricted navigation for commercial vessels.

“The urgent re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz with unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation is essential,” the statement said.

The leaders added that they were committed to contributing to that objective, “including through a strictly defensive and independent mission to reassure commercial shipping and conduct mine clearance operations.”

Reaffirming their long-standing position on Iran’s nuclear programme, the leaders stated that “Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.” They expressed readiness to work with the US, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure this objective is achieved and said they were prepared to ease relevant sanctions in response to “clear, verifiable steps” by Tehran.

The statement further pledged intensive engagement with the US, Iran and regional partners to secure a lasting diplomatic settlement. The leaders also reaffirmed “full support to the stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the importance of a robust ceasefire.”

--IANS

rs/

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