'Felt honoured to meet him, like his working style': Indian diaspora, Slovak artists on meeting PM Modi in Slovakia

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) The Indian diaspora and Slovak artists hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, late on Sunday, and said that they "felt honoured to meet the Prime Minister", adding that they were "impressed by PM Modi's nature and dedication as he has been continuously working for 12 years (the longest-serving Prime Minister of India) without taking a single day's leave".

Earlier on Sunday evening, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Bratislava where he was accorded a grand welcome with slogans of "Modi, Modi" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" reverberating throughout the Grand Hotel River Park where the Prime Minister is set to stay.

Asked about PM Modi's Slovakia visit, Drummer and Percussionist Marek Zilinec, also the founder of the Slovak musical and spiritual ensemble -- Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt, said, "Our band is called Mahadeva Kirtan Project. Actually, I'm not a singer. I'm a drummer. My singer is over there... It's actually a big honour... So it's a big honour and we are very thankful that the Slovak Indian Embassy invited us to sing for him (PM Modi)..."

Feeling ecstatic on meeting PM Modi in Bratislava, an Indian diaspora member Rajendra Prasad said, "Eyes filled with emotion, heart filled with pride, and I could finally touch PM Modi with my hands and I felt like really honoured to see him (PM Modi) in person and touch him and I'm really blessed to have this moment..."

Commenting on PM Modi's two-day Slovakia visit, Nitin Patel, another Indian diaspora member, said: "We met him (PM Modi), and I had never imagined in my life that I would meet the Prime Minister of India so closely and shake hands with him. I observed him very positively, and I really liked his working style. In particular, he has not taken even a single day off so far. I was very impressed by his nature and dedication, as the Prime Minister has been continuously working for 12 years without taking a single day's leave."

Speaking on PM Modi's two-day visit to Slovakia, Chirag, another Indian diaspora member, said, "It was nice to hear that the Prime Minister of India (Narendra Modi) has come here for the first time, and it was good to meet him. We hope that whatever small problems the Indian people have here will be addressed, as our Prime Minister has also come here, so their issues may also be resolved..."

Expressing his happiness over PM Modi's Slovakia visit, an Indian diaspora member Sagar said, "We are very happy. For the first time, the Prime Minister of our country (Narendra Modi) came to Slovakia. We felt very good. He shook our hands..."

Lucnica Ensemble, a Slovak group, performed India's national song Vande Mataram on the arrival of Prime Minister Modi at the Grand Hotel River Park in Bratislava. A performer of Vande Mataram, Damonika said, "My name is Damonika and today we were singing with my choir 'Vande Mataram' for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Another performer of Vande Mataram, Nina from the Lucnica Ensemble, said, "It was really beautiful, it was really such an experience and I think he (PM Modi) liked it. He appreciated our pronunciation, he said that we were prepared and I believe that we did a great job and we enjoyed the experience and it was just great, so thank you. We showed Vande Mataram..."

As Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday, he was received by the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar at the Grand Hotel River Park where the Prime Minister was accorded a traditional Slovak hospitality. Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome with bread and salt upon his arrival in Bratislava.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Lucnica Ensemble.

According to Slovak culture, guests and dignitaries are greeted with a loaf of bread and a small dish of salt. Bread represents prosperity, while salt symbolises value, friendship, and protection. A renowned children's folk group from the Myjava region of Slovakia also performed a traditional Slovak dance to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

A performance of Vande Mataram by the Lucnica Ensemble was another highlight upon the arrival ceremony of PM Modi. The Prime Minister also witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovakian musical group, Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt.

Prime Minister Modi also met members of the Indian diaspora in Bratislava as he received a warm welcome from them on arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park.

Taking to his official X account, the Ministry of External affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "PM @narendramodi has arrived in Slovakia. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence, marking a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations. Upon arrival at the hotel, PM was received by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar @SlovakiaMFA and given a warm Slovak welcome of bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill. The visit is set to further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for partnership."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday evening for an official two-day State visit to the European country and said that this visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi also added that he is "looking forward to productive meetings with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico".

Taking to his official X account, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday evening after completing the first leg of his visit to Nice in France.

A ceremonial welcome will be accorded to the Prime Minister Modi on Monday morning. The Indian diaspora in the Slovakia is highly excited about the maiden visit of an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

On the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day State Visit to the Slovakia till June 16.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

The visit by PM Modi follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Slovak counterpart Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Slovak President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

--IANS

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