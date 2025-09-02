India can become a semiconductor powerhouse before 2047: Industry leaders

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) India’s semiconductor journey is gaining rapid momentum as experts on Tuesday believe the country could emerge as a global powerhouse in the sector much before 2047.

Speaking exclusive to IANS on the sideline of SEMICON India 2025, industry leaders highlighted India’s strong talent pool, supportive policies, and international partnerships as key factors driving this transformation.

Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI (Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International), said India is on an exponential growth path in the semiconductor ecosystem.

“If the current momentum continues, India could become a semiconductor powerhouse well before 2047,” he told IANS.

Stressing the importance of global interdependence in chip manufacturing, Manocha noted that India must find its “sweet spot” in the value chain, starting with assembly and testing, while larger wafer fabs are expected in the coming years.

He also endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “India’s smallest chip will bring the biggest change,” pointing out that semiconductors are now the foundation of modern life.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, described SEMICON India 2025 as a “pivotal milestone” in the country’s journey towards building indigenous capabilities while fostering global collaborations.

“With India’s first domestically produced chips reportedly set to reach markets by the end of 2025 and 10 approved fabrication projects worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore, India is not just building an industry; it is democratising technology access for billions,” he said.

Jain added that India’s growing market, large R&D talent pool, and supportive ecosystem make the country an important market for MediaTek.

Dr. Manoj Choudhary, Vice-Chancellor of Gati Shakti University, said India is still at an early stage in semiconductor manufacturing but progress is happening quickly.

“In the next 10-20 years, India will make a strong mark globally. With 20 per cent of the world’s design talent already here and support from schemes like DLI, indigenous chip design and manufacturing will get a major boost,” he said.

Dr. Choudhary expressed confidence that India’s manpower, talent, and policy support will help the country emerge as a global semiconductor hub.

Together, these voices reflect a shared belief that India’s semiconductor industry is on a historic trajectory -- one that could position the nation as a key global player much sooner than expected.

--IANS

pk