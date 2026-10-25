India beat Cameroon to make it two wins from two at FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival

Baku, Oct 25 (IANS) India continued their winning start at the inaugural FIFA U15 World Cup 2026, defeating Cameroon 2-1 in their second Group K match at the Hovsan Competition Complex Pitch 1B on Sunday.

An own goal by Fareil Ngobo (1') gave the Blue Colts an early lead, but Cameroon equalised through Muhammad Sohil Khan's own goal (20') at the stroke of half-time (20').

R Lalremruatfela (27') restored India's advantage in the second half, while goalkeeper Jenit Ningthoujam produced a series of saves, including a penalty stop, to secure the victory. India are now the only team in Group K to have won both their matches so far.

Despite the rainy conditions, India made an immediate impact. Deepak Singh Arambam's corner in the first minute caused confusion in the Cameroon box, with Ngobo attempting a headed clearance that sent the ball into his own net.

Cameroon gradually increased the pressure, but India defended resolutely, closing down opponents in one-on-one situations and making timely sliding tackles to keep their lead intact.

Bibiano Fernandes' boys nearly doubled their advantage in the 14th minute. Deepak's kick-in caused further uncertainty in the Cameroon defence, as goalkeeper Sunny-Hansel Ndeh failed to gather the ball.

With the defence unable to clear and the goalkeeper out of position, captain R Lalremruatfela turned towards an almost unguarded goal, but a last-ditch block denied him.

Jenit then came to India's rescue with a series of important saves. In the 16th minute, he produced an excellent stop to keep out a Cameroon free-kick before denying Randy Ngome's first-time effort from inside the box a minute later. He was called into action again in the 18th minute, keeping out Ndam Moctar's one-on-one attempt from a tight angle.

India continued to threaten at the other end, with Deepak firing into the side netting from the edge of the box in the 19th minute. Cameroon, however, found their equaliser in the 20th minute when Moctar's cross from the right struck Muhammad Sohil Khan and deflected into the net for an own goal.

India began the second half with renewed intent, introducing Ronandev Aheibam at the interval. The substitute made an immediate contribution, winning possession with a strong tackle in midfield in the 27th minute before playing the ball wide to Deepak.

The latter delivered a measured low cross into the box, where Lalremruatfela showed excellent composure to guide a first-time, left-footed finish into the bottom corner and restore India's lead.

Cameroon were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute after Nara Meitei Loushambam handled a shot from outside the box. Jenit, however, continued his impressive performance, saving Harouna Abdoulaye's spot-kick in the 32nd minute to preserve India's advantage.

India remained on the front foot in the closing stages. Ronandev tested Ndeh with a fierce strike from the right side of the box in the 33rd minute, before the Cameroon goalkeeper tipped Soumojit Sarkar's free-kick over the crossbar two minutes later.

India managed the closing moments well, holding their shape and seeing out the contest to secure a second successive victory.

--IANS

bc/vi