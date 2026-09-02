India, Bangladesh discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation, people-to-people ties

Dhaka, Sep 2 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, held separate meetings with Bangladesh's Speaker of the National Parliament, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, and Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal on Wednesday at the Parliament in Dhaka.

The discussions centred on ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and exchanges between India and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, Trivedi underscored the importance of legislative engagement in fostering closer people-to-people connections between the people of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka took to X and posted, "High Commissioner underlined that engagement between the two Parliaments is vital to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two sovereign, democratic countries of India and Bangladesh."

"The discussion included opportunities for formation of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, mutual visits of Parliamentary delegations under the guidance of both the Speakers, cooperation between Parliamentary committees and digitisation of Parliamentary records," it added.

Trivedi also reiterated the invitation extended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the dignitaries to visit India at their earliest convenience.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trivedi stressed the need for Bangladesh and India to move forward by taking into account the challenges confronting both countries, stating that remaining fixated on the past could affect development and people-to-people ties, local media reported.

He made the remarks while addressing reporters following a courtesy meeting with Bangladesh's Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan at the Secretariat in Dhaka. Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mir Shahe Alam was also present during the meeting.

"We have to appreciate Bangladesh's democratic challenges, and Bangladesh also has to appreciate India's challenges. Keeping these challenges in mind, we have to move forward," leading Bangladeshi media outlet The Dhaka Tribune quoted Trivedi as saying.

Emphasising the importance of understanding each other's challenges, he said, "As neighbours, we are equal. Nobody is big, nobody is small."

Trivedi acknowledged that the past cannot be forgotten, but said one should move beyond it, noting, "If we get stuck in the past, development works will not happen.:

When asked how he viewed bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, the Indian High Commissioner said both sides seek to further strengthen people-to-people relations.

"Ultimately, whatever decisions we take have an impact on ordinary people. So it is our responsibility to ensure that whatever we decide benefits ordinary people. We always say that we share a dream, we share a vision," he stated.

According to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, during the meeting between Trivedi and Bangladeshi Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan, the discussions focused on advancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening the local government framework between the two countries.

Trivedi also extended his greetings on the occasion of the 48th founding anniversary of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

"The discussions focused on deepening the people-to-people ties between India and Bangladesh. They also discussed ways to strengthen the local government structures, which is a shared priority of the two democracies," the Indian High Commission stated on X.

--IANS

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