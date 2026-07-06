India auto industry sees best June ever, retails over 25.5 lakh units at 21.83 pc growth

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Indian auto industry saw best June ever recorded, retailing 25,57,234 units last month which is a robust 21.83 per cent year-on-year growth and a 1.03 per cent rise over May, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed on Monday.

Passenger vehicle (PV) retails were the standout at 4,10,853 units, up 28.63 per cent on-year and 2.05 per cent on-month — the best June ever. On an annual basis, the Bharat-led character remains intact, with rural PV at 35.09 per cent growth versus urban at 24.67 per cent.

“PV alternative-fuel share — CNG, Hybrid and EV combined — crossed the 40 per cent mark for the first time, at 40.35 per cent, with PV EV retails of 31,823 units, an all-time high,” said FADA President CS Vigneshwar.

Two-wheeler retails stood at 18,28,458 units, up 21.22 per cent YoY — the best June ever — though marginally lower by 0.89 per cent MoM.

Dealers reported strong entry-level demand, improved OEM supplies after the West Asia ceasefire, and a decisive powertrain shift. Two-wheeler EV share crossed double digits for the first time at 10.60 per cent against 7.34 per cent a year ago.

Commercial vehicle retails came in at 90,972 units, a 16.88 per cent YoY growth and the best June on record, with rural at 21.63 per cent growth.

Three-wheelers at 1,20,889 units (16.20 per cent growth YoY) posted their best June ever with EV penetration at 64.08 per cent, while tractors at 1,00,818 units grew 25.31 per cent YoY and 21.33 per cent (on-month) on pre-Kharif preparation.

Looking ahead, dealer sentiment stays constructive, with 51.24 per cent of dealers expecting growth, 41.79 per cent anticipating a flat market and only 6.97 per cent foreseeing a decline, said FADA.

“Expectations rest on the monsoon making up its deficit, Kharif sowing gathering pace and supplies staying normalised following the West Asia ceasefire and easing crude prices,” Vigneshwar said.

—IANS

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