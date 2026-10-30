October 30, 2026 7:53 PM हिंदी

India announce 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers

India announce 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20. Photo credit: AIFF

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) India U17 men's national team head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from November 11 to 20.

India will aim to secure qualification for back-to-back editions of the continental tournament and have been placed in Group E alongside hosts Malaysia, Palestine, Singapore and Guam.

India will begin their qualifying campaign against Singapore on November 11, followed by matches against Guam on November 14, Palestine on November 17 and Malaysia on November 20. All matches will be played at the MP Selayang Stadium in Selayang.

Only the group winners will qualify for the final tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan from May 12 to 29, 2027.

As part of their final preparations, the Indian team will play two international friendly matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Ras Al Khaimah on November 1 and 4. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

The same 23-member squad will feature in the two friendlies before travelling directly to Kuala Lumpur on November 5 for the qualifiers.

The Blue Colts recently played two friendly matches against Myanmar in Thanlyin earlier this month. India drew the opening match 1-1 before registering a convincing 4-0 victory in the second encounter.

Following the Myanmar tour, the team continued its preparatory camp in Goa before travelling to the UAE on October 30.

The squad comprises three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six forwards.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Arnav Pandhare, Maroof Shafi and Newtan Irengbam.

Defenders: Jinesh Thoudam, Lawmsangzuala, Leo Thongbam, Malem Laishram, Malsawmtluanga, Sailex Oinam, Maldino Singh Yumnam and Zoramdinthara.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Henthoiba Keisam, David Mangang Irom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, R Lawmsangzuala and Thiyam Sambay.

Forwards: Hrishikesh Charan Manavathi, Kamgouhao Doungel, Md Sahir Ali, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Ristik Maity and Felix Meitei Saikhom.

India's qualifying campaign will begin at 6:30 PM IST against Singapore, while the matches against Guam and Palestine will start at 1 PM IST. The final group-stage fixture against Malaysia is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST on November 20.

--IANS

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