India and UK explore joint initiatives to bolster peace and security

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with UK's Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth in New Delhi on Wednesday, discussing the current geostrategic situation and issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on the current geostrategic situation and discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation and exploring joint initiatives to bolster peace and security."

On Tuesday, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth visited Air Force Station in Gwalior, where he gained a first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacted with air warriors.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, RAF (UK), visited Air Force Station Gwalior on 24 Mar 2026, gaining first-hand insight into IAF fighter base operations and interacting with air warriors. He was received by Air Marshal B Manikantan, AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. The visit reinforced mutual understanding and explored avenues for enhanced convergence and interoperability between the two Air Forces," Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre posted on X.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth held a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, with discussions focused on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement between two nations.

In a statement on X, High Commission of India in London stated, "Advancing future-ready India UK defence engagement! General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, with discussions focusing on progress in training exchanges, intelligence collaboration and integrated military engagement."

During the meeting, General Anil Chauhan commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more integrated and future-ready defence engagement between India and the UK.

UK's High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"General Anil Chauhan, CDS interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, Chief of Air Staff, Royal Air Force, reaffirming the growing strength of India–United Kingdom Defence Partnership. Exchange of Instructors continues to be a key pillar of the bilateral cooperation matrix, alongside significant strides in enhancing Defence Intelligence collaboration," Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff wrote on X.

"The CDS commended the successful conduct of the 17th Military Sub Group Meeting and expressed confidence in advancing a deeper, more Integrated and future-ready Defence engagement," it added.

On Monday, Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth, who is on an official visit to India, met Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, with discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening air power ties.

"Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, on an official visit to India, called on Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force. Discussions focused on enhancing operational cooperation, interoperability and strengthening bilateral air power ties," the IAF stated.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smyth also paid homage to bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday.

--IANS

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