India and Singapore take partnership forward during Ministerial Roundtable

Singapore, Aug 20 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India and Singapore concluded a "very productive" Ministerial Roundtable meeting in Singapore.

Along with EAM Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry; Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, participated in the high-level 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

EAM Jaishankar also thanked Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, and Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow for engaging the visiting delegation positively.

“Our discussions explored deeper ties in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, connectivity, digital, fintech, skilling, green economy and clean energy domains,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He added that the ISMR also interacted with participants of the India-Singapore Business Roundtable (ISBR).

“Shaping this contemporary and forward-looking India-Singapore partnership is truly a shared endeavour,” he highlighted.

Earlier in the day, the Indian ministers called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations.

"A real pleasure to call on PM Lawrence Wong of Singapore, along with Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Jitin Prasada. Discussed the progress across various dimensions of India-Singapore relations. Value his thoughts on taking the partnership forward," EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

According to the Finance Ministry, the leaders also discussed “ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across economic cooperation, digitalisation, connectivity, skills development and sustainability.

"It was a pleasure to catch up with India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, & Minister of State Jitin Prasada, ahead of the 4th India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore," Wong stated on X.

On Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar and his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, discussed ways to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while exchanging views on the current geopolitical situation.

“Delighted to meet my friend FM Vivian Balakrishnan of Singapore. A detailed discussion on how to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also value his insights on the current geopolitical situation,” said EAM Jaishankar.

They also laid the foundation stone of the new Chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore. The EAM expressed confidence that the complex would symbolise the new phase of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and strengthen support for the Indian community in Singapore.

–IANS

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