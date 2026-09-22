72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan shares his ‘biggest honour with every Paralympian in country’

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Kartik Aaryan, who won the National Award for Best Actor, has reacted to his win. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video from the ceremony in which he could be seen being conferred the honour by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he looked back at his journey of grit, and dedication which always pushed him to achieve the best.

He wrote, “Looking back affectionately with a smile at that mumma’s boy from Gwalior who dared to dream of becoming an actor from an environment, where people laugh at such dreams, and move forwards. Finally, I witnessed and lived the moment, still numb with excitement and nervousness. A dream of a small town boy, the dream of every actor in the country, the National Award for Best Actor. ‘Chandu Nahi, Champiyon hai Main’. I will always be grateful and indebted to Kabir sir and Sajid sir for trusting me with the responsibility of playing India’s first Paralympic Gold Champion- Murlikant Petkar sir on the big screen”.

Kartik was feted for his work in the sports biopic ‘Chandu Champion’, and shared the award with the Malayalam cinema legend, Mammootty.

He further mentioned, “The journey was extremely painful, but the result is as sweet as rasmalai. I feel humbled and emotional at the same time. The only constant companions in this long journey have been my belief in myself, my backbone, my parents’ blessings, their unconditional love and support, my friends’ encouragement at every juncture when I was losing hope, and my team, who works tirelessly to make my work life smooth”.

He shared that he would like to share the honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this impossible journey. I would love to share my biggest honour with every Paralympian in the country and with everyone who dares to dream the impossible and never gives up! Thanks to the respected Jury, I&B Ministry and the honourable president @presidentofindia for the moment. In the end, I would like to believe and say that this is just the beginning of many more milestones to come”, he added.

--IANS

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