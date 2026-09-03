September 03, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

India and Seychelles discuss strengthening cooperation in maritime security, AI, renewable energy

India and Seychelles discuss strengthening cooperation in maritime security, AI, renewable energy

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan met Seychelles' National Assembly Speaker Azarel Ernesta and the visiting parliamentary delegation in New Delhi on Thursday, with discussions centred on deepening the India–Seychelles partnership across key sectors.

“Vice President Shri C P Radhakrishnan warmly welcomed the Parliamentary Delegation from Seychelles headed by H.E. Azarel Ernesta, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles at Parliament House today. The discussions focused on strengthening the India–Seychelles partnership in maritime security, renewable energy, seafood cooperation and capacity building,” the Vice President's office said in a post on X.

Radhakrishnan also expressed India's readiness to share its AI expertise with Seychelles for parliamentary functioning, including translation and digital archives, while reaffirming the enduring India–Seychelles friendship rooted in shared democratic values and welcoming closer parliamentary engagement.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also met Ernesta and the accompanying parliamentary delegation, holding discussions on deepening parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in capacity building, digital parliament, Artificial Intelligence (AI), technology, infrastructure, renewable energy and healthcare.

Birla expressed confidence that the continuous parliamentary engagement between India and Seychelles will give fresh momentum to the bilateral partnership and further strengthen close ties.

"It was a pleasure to welcome H.E. Ms. Azarel Ernesta, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, and the distinguished Parliamentary Delegation to the Parliament of India. Our discussions reaffirmed the enduring India-Seychelles friendship, rooted in shared democratic values, deepening parliamentary exchanges and cooperation in capacity building, Digital Parliament, AI and technology, healthcare, infrastructure and renewable energy," Om Birla mentioned in a post on X after the meeting.

"As we celebrate 50 years of Seychelles’ Independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South. Seychelles remains an important partner in advancing India’s Vision MAHASAGAR in the Indian Ocean region. I am confident that sustained parliamentary engagement will give fresh momentum to our partnership and further strengthen our close and enduring ties," he added.

India and Seychelles share close friendship, understanding and cooperation. According to the Indian High Commission in Seychelles, the engagement between both countries is marked by historical ties and New Delhi's longstanding support for the security and development of the island nation.

--IANS

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