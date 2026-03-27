India and Norway work on enhancing bilateral and India-Nordic engagements

Oslo, March 27 (IANS) India and Norway held discussions on enhancing bilateral and India-Nordic engagements covering various sectors, including sustainability and climate, innovation and digitalisation, shipping and tunneling, Arctic.

The talks were held during a meeting between Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Pooja Kapur and State Secretary, Norway's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik. During the meeting, Kravik recalled his recent visit to India to attend the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Norway stated, "Ms. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs called on State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, H.E. Mr. Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik. Mr. Kravik fondly recalled his recent visit to India for the Raisina Dialogue and said that he saw India as an important partner for Norway in seeking solutions faced by the global community."

"Additional Secretary spoke about enhancing bilateral and India-Nordic engagements in diverse sectors including sustainability and climate, innovation and digitalisation, shipping and tunneling, Arctic and more. Both sides also discussed the importance of facilitating stronger business engagements including through the India-EFTA TEPA trade agreement," it added.

Earlier, Kapur met Trine Heimerback, Director General, Head of the Department of International Affairs, at Norway Prime Minister's Office, with discussions focused on bilateral ties. She also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between India and Nordic nations.

"The visit of Ms Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs to Norway commenced with a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office where she met Director General Ms. Trine Heimerback, Head of the Department of International Affairs," the Indian Embassy in Norway wrote on X.

"The discussions highlighted the importance attached to the relations by both sides and their desire to further strengthen them including though India-EFTA TEPA. The Additional Secretary also underscored the importance of enhancing India-Nordic cooperation," it added.

Last month, Secretary (West) at the MEA, Sibi George, held a meeting with State Secretary, Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad in Oslo and discussed strengthening economic ties and boosting investments in green and blue tech sectors.

Following their talks, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X: "During the visit to Oslo, Secretary (West) Sibi George held a productive meeting with State Secretary, Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ms. Ragnhild Sjoner Syrstad. They discussed deepening India-Norway economic ties after the implementation of India-EFTA-TEPA. They also discussed boosting investments in green and blue tech sectors."

On January 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly announced the conclusion of the India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (India–EU FTA) at the 16th India–EU Summit in New Delhi.

Bilateral ties between India and Norway commenced in February 1947. Since then, the two nations have been sharing a cordial and friendly relationship. India and Norway respect each other for their commonly shared values of democracy, human rights and rule of law.

--IANS

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