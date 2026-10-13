India and Kenya deepen cooperation in professional military education

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India and Kenya on Tuesday continued work on deepening cooperation in professional military education as a delegation from the Kenyan Defence Forces, led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia, visited the College of Defence Management (CDM).

“A delegation from the Kenya Defence Forces, led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia, visited College of Defence Management CDM IDS as part of a five-day interaction with premier Armed Forces Training Institutes (AFTI),” Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) stated on X.

“The delegation was briefed on the College’s ethos and training philosophy, its vision, its approach to creating and sharing knowledge, and the curriculum of the flagship HDMC. The interaction deepens India–Kenya cooperation in professional military education and the wider defence partnership between the two nations,” it added.

The delegation is visiting India for a benchmarking programme towards developing a Joint War College for the KDF, the High Commission of India in Kenya said on Monday.

“A Kenya Defence Forces delegation led by Maj Gen RW Mwanzia is visiting India from 11-17 October 2026 for a benchmarking programme towards developing a Joint War College for KDF,” the High Commission posted on X.

The programme includes a visit to the College of Air Warfare in Hyderabad and the Army War College in Mhow.

“The visit promotes the exchange of training expertise and best practices, reinforcing India-Kenya defence cooperation and supporting KDF’s efforts to strengthen joint professional military education,” the mission added.

The visit comes days after the two countries held their maiden Navy Staff Talks.

India and Kenya held their maiden Navy Staff Talks in the Kenyan city of Mombasa, with both sides exploring ways to expand naval engagement and cooperation in maritime security, training and professional exchanges, the Indian Navy had said on October 9.

The talks held from October 5 to 7 were co-chaired by Commodore Kartik Srimal, Commodore (Foreign Cooperation), and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander of the Kenyan Navy, reaffirming the two countries’ commitment to strengthening naval ties and advancing their maritime partnership.

“The maiden edition of the Indian Navy and Kenya Navy Staff Talks was held in Mombasa from 05-07 Oct 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde(FC) and Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa, Deputy Commander, Kenya Navy. Discussions focused on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-Kenya Maritime Partnership,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

--IANS

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