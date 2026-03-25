March 25, 2026 7:09 PM हिंदी

India and Kazakhstan focus on bolstering defence cooperation in niche domains, C-UAS

India and Kazakhstan focus on bolstering defence cooperation in niche domains, C-UAS

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit held a meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focused on strengthening defence cooperation and exploring new ways to engage in niche domains, C-UAS and training exchanges.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to expand defence partnership through continued and focused engagements.

"Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called-on Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, CISC. The interaction focused on strengthening Defence Cooperation and exploring new avenues for engagements in niche domains, C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems) and training exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to expand the partnership through continued and focused engagements," the Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff stated on X.

On Tuesday, Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan held a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, with discussions focused on enhancing military exchanges and exploring avenues to deepen engagement between armies of India and Kazakhstan.

"Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The interaction focused on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation, enhancing military exchanges and exploring avenues for deeper engagement between the two armies. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding professional collaboration and mutual understanding," Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

Major General Zhazykbayev Shaikh-Khassan also paid homage to the Bravehearts of Indian Armed Forces at the National War Memorial.

Relations between India and Kazakhstan are ancient and historical, dating back to more than 2000 years. India was one of the first nations to recognise the independence of Kazakhstan. Diplomatic ties between India and Kazakhstan were established in 1992. Defence cooperation is an essential pillar of India-Kazakhstan strategic partnership.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indo-Kazakh Defence Cooperation is carried out under the framework of an agreement on ‘Defence and Military Technical Cooperationʼ signed in 2015. Bilateral defence cooperation comprises military-technical cooperation, military education and training, joint exercises, bilateral visits, joint sports and adventure activities and a Youth Exchage Programme (YEP) between National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the Voenni Kafedra (cadet corps) in Kazakhstan.

--IANS

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