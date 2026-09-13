India and Indonesia to deepen cooperation across key sectors: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India and Indonesia would continue to advance partnership across a wide range of sectors. He made the comments after holding discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during the two-day BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

“Lovely catching up with President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the BRICS Delhi Summit. His warmth, positivity and spirit of optimism are always endearing. India and Indonesia will keep strengthening their partnership across a wide range of sectors,” PM posted on X.

The Indonesian President, who left for home Sunday afternoon, participated in the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, which brought together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.

He also held a warm conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, before the opening session on Saturday.

Sharing a glimpse of the interaction on its social media platform X, the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat posted: “Amid the 18th BRICS Summit in India, President Prabowo Subianto had a warm conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. The four leaders appeared to converse in a warm and friendly atmosphere before the opening session began.”

According to the Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, during the BRICS session on Saturday, Indonesia stressed the need for a stronger and more representative multilateral system, while highlighting the grouping's role in advancing the collective interests and prosperity for all, including the Global South.

“More inclusive global governance and effective multilateralism are essential to ensuring that the Global South stands united and every nation has a voice. I accompanied President Prabowo Subianto at the first session of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India (12/9). Indonesia underscored the need for a stronger multilateral system, anchored by a reformed UN that is more representative, responsive, and able to deliver for our peoples. As a grouping of major economies, markets, and leading energy producers, BRICS has the collective weight to advance greater resilience, opportunity, and prosperity for all,” Sugiono posted on X.

BRICS countries reaching consensus on a Joint Statement on the very first day of the summit hosted by India at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi has been labelled as a "major diplomatic breakthrough", considering the sharply divergent geopolitical positions among various countries.

--IANS

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