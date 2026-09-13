September 13, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Anup Jalota on the launch of Bhaktidwar: It Is a Gateway to Devotion & Peace

Anup Jalota on the launch of Bhaktidwar: It Is a Gateway to Devotion & Peace

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Legendary bhajan singer and Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota launched the ‘Bhaktidwar Television App’, a platform that brings together devotion, spirituality and modern technology. He further unveiled the logo for the app.

During his address at the launch event, Anup Jalota lauded the initiative, saying, “I have myself entered Bhaktidwar. It is not just an app; it is a gateway to devotion, happiness and peace. Today, people are going through stress, anxiety, and mental pressure. In such times, remembering God, listening to bhajans, and connecting with spirituality can bring true peace to the mind. I believe Bhaktidwar will connect millions of people with spirituality and bring positivity into their lives.”

He further pointed out that today’s younger generation is embracing devotional music and spiritual content.

"When a person is under stress, there is no greater comfort than remembering God and immersing oneself in devotion. Bhaktidwar is a wonderful initiative that carries this positive thought forward," he shared.

Dinesh Asopa, founder of the ‘Bhaktidwar Television App’, expressed his gratitude to Anup Jalota for his guidance and support.

Dinesh Asopa shared that the app has been a long-cherished dream for him, which took around a decade to turn into reality.

“I have been working on this app for the last 10 years. Our objective was not merely to create another OTT platform, but to build a digital destination where people can access devotional, spiritual and Sanatan Dharma-related content under one roof. Seeing this dream finally become a reality is a very special moment for me,” he revealed.

Many of the special series created for ‘Bhaktidwar’ have been made under the direction of filmmaker Jaidev Chakravorty.

These shows are believed to have spiritual themes shown in a contemporary format. However, they continue to retain their devotional essence.

--IANS

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