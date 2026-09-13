BRICS business bodies push for scaling women-led enterprises, stronger trade and investment

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The BRICS business bodies -- BRICS Women's Business Alliance and BRICS Business Council -- on Sunday called for greater opportunities for women entrepreneurs, stronger intra-BRICS trade and investment and deeper business cooperation to drive growth across the grouping.

Presenting the 2026 Annual Report under India's chairship, BRICS WBA Chairperson Avarna Jain said women across BRICS are building businesses, creating jobs, driving innovation and contributing to economic growth.

"The next step is to enable more women entrepreneurs to move from participation to leadership, from small enterprise to scale and from success in one market to opportunities across BRICS," Jain said.

She said women's economic empowerment and leadership should be viewed as an economic strategy rather than a sectoral issue.

The WBA's recommendations focus on creating conditions for women-led enterprises to grow, expanding access to capital and innovation, strengthening resilience through women-led solutions and scaling successful initiatives across BRICS, Jain said.

Jain also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in placing women-led development at the centre of India's growth story.

Meanwhile, BRICS Business Council Chair Jai Shroff called for greater economic integration among BRICS countries through increased trade, investment, stronger value chains, technology sharing and new partnerships among businesses.

"Our opportunity is to connect the strengths more effectively, to trade more with one another, to invest more in one another, build strong value chains, share technologies and create new partnerships among businesses," Shroff said.

He said BRICS already has enormous economic capacity and the task now is to translate that capacity into greater opportunities.

Shroff said the recommendations presented by the Business Council were aligned with the four pillars of India's BRICS Chairship -- resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

"Resilience gives our economy strength, innovation gives us competitiveness, cooperation gives them skill and sustainability gives them longevity," he said.

The two business bodies highlighted the need for stronger collaboration and greater participation of businesses across BRICS to convert the grouping's economic potential into tangible opportunities for entrepreneurs and enterprises.

--IANS

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