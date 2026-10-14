October 14, 2026 9:02 PM हिंदी

India and Greece agree to expand defence cooperation, prioritise policy planning

India and Greece agree to expand defence cooperation, prioritise policy planning

Athens, Oct 14 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis in Athens on Wednesday, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritised policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations on X wrote, "Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Mr Athanasios Davakis received Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Ministry of National Defence in Athens."

"Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges," it added.

Earlier in the day, Singh met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulu, where they discussed evolving defence and strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Defence noted that India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding maritime security cooperation and strengthening defence partnership between the two nations in the maritime and defence industrial domains.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Greece Ms. Alexandra Papadopoulu and had a productive exchange of views on the evolving India- Greece defence and strategic partnership covering a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. As prominent maritime nations, India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding their maritime security cooperation and strengthening bilateral defence partnership in the maritime and defence industrial domains," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Singh, who is currently on an official visit to Greece, began his trip by paying tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens on Wednesday.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his official visit to Greece with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at historic Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

During his visit, Singh will meet Greece's senior defence and military leadership. His visit to Greece comes after the Greek Minister of National Defence's visit to India in February, during which he held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Ministry of Defence noted that these high-level exchanges reflect the growing India-Greece partnership in the defence and strategic domains.

Singh arrived in Greece after concluding his engagements in Cyprus.

--IANS

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