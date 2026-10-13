India and Cyprus review Defence Cooperation Programme, discuss priorities for 2027

Nicosia, Oct 13 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Cypriot Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas in Nicosia on Tuesday as both sides discussed the potential for further expanding ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation.

Singh and Palmas reviewed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme 2026 and discussed priorities for 2027, including joint exercises, naval visits and military training. Both sides explored the establishment of a regular security dialogue between the defence ministries of India and Cyprus to review shared security concerns and guide bilateral cooperation, a statement released by the Indian High Commission in Cyprus detailed.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues. India's High Commissioner to Cyprus Manish was also present during the meeting.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence, Republic of Cyprus Mr. Vasilis Palmas. Both sides underlined the untapped potential for further expansion in the ongoing defence and defence industrial cooperation and exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, in which maritime security cooperation emerged as one of the major areas of common interest," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Singh also invited Vasilis Palmas to visit India in early 2027 to further strengthen defence ties between the two nations.

"The two sides reviewed the Bilateral Defence Cooperation Programme 2026 and discussed priorities for 2027, including joint exercises, naval visits and military training. They also explored the establishment of a regular security dialogue between the two Defence Ministries to review shared security concerns and guide bilateral cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

"On defence industry, discussions covered opportunities for Indian companies to support Cyprus' requirement in equipment, maintenance and modernisation, alongside joint development and manufacturing partnerships. These engagements build on the Defence Cooperation Roadmap 2026-2031, with attention to the activities, institutional dialogue and industrial cooperation needed to implement it. On behalf of Raksha Mantra Rajnath Singh, the Defence Secretary extended an invitation to Cypriot Defence Minister to visit India in early 2027, at a mutually convenient time, to further strengthen bilateral defence ties," it added.

Singh also met Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary and officials of the Armament Directorate of Cyprus, with discussions focussed on strengthening defence industrial cooperation. During the meeting, Singh expressed India's willingness to collaborate with Cyprus in maritime security.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Mr Stelios Kountouris, Permanent Secretary and officials of the Armament Directorate of the Republic of Cyprus on October 13, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation. India expressed its willingness to collaborate with Cyprus in maritime security through capacity building, expert-level exchanges and technical assistance, leveraging India’s expertise in coastal security and maritime cooperation," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

--IANS

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