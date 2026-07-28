India and China taking forward border trade resumption through three designated points: MEA

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that New Delhi and Beijing were moving ahead with their earlier understanding on the resumption of border trade through the designated trading points of Lipulekh, Shipki La and Nathu La Pass.

Addressing the bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the decision dated back to August 19, 2025 with both India and China now taking forward the understanding.

“I would like to draw your attention to the press release that was issued on, if I'm not wrong, on August 19, 2025. In that press release, you would have seen that both sides had agreed that border trade through three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh, Shipki La, and Nathu La Pass would be resumed. So, you know, it is a decision which was taken at that time, and we had informed you as and when these discussions took place. And now those things are being taken forward,” said Jaiswal.

In August 2025, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi and held a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question. During the visit, the Chinese Foreign Minister also held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and called on Prime Minister Modi.

According to the MEA, during the meeting between EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the two countries agreed to reopen border trade through the three designated trading points, including Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

This was followed by continued high-level diplomatic engagements between the two sides.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, currently on a visit to Beijing, called on China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hua Chunying, and acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

“Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met H.E. Ms Hua Chunying, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. They discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the Embassy of India in China stated on X.

Last week, EAM Jaishankar met Wang Yi in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings, holding discussions on bilateral relations, border stability and key regional and global developments.

In his opening remarks during the meeting with his Chinese counterpart, EAM Jaishankar termed peace and tranquility in the border areas a "prerequisite" for normal ties between India and China.

"Peace and tranquility in the border areas is obviously the prerequisite for normal ties. Since October 2024, both sides have engaged to ensure that important objective. This will continue to need our constant attention. Relevant mechanisms in this domain must be given full support and strong encouragement," the EAM said.

In June, Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other delegates attending the meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in New Delhi.

--IANS

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