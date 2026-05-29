India and Canada discuss ways to strengthen defence cooperation

Singapore, May 29 (IANS) India and Canada on Friday discussed ways to strengthen defence cooperation while exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration across several other sectors.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Canada's Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence Kelvin Brosseau on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations stated, "Both sides discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada defence cooperation and explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across key domains, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations."

Singh also met Seychelles' Chief of Defence Forces Major General Micheal Rosette, discussing ways to further strengthen defence cooperation and maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chief of Defence Forces, Seychelles Armed Forces Major General Micheal Rosette on the sidelines of SLD26. Both sides discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen maritime security collaboration in the Indian Ocean Region. The interaction reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing peace, security and stability with its trusted partners in the region," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

The Shangri-La Dialogue being held in Singapore features plenary debates led by government ministers and important opportunities for bilateral discussions among delegations.

Earlier in the day, Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Chair of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, with discussions focused on enhancing strategic dialogue and evolving global security challenges.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on the sidelines of SLD26. Discussions focused on enhancing strategic dialogue and exchanging perspectives on evolving global security challenges. The interaction reaffirmed India’s commitment to constructive engagement with key multilateral defence organisations," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Singh also met US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral Samuel J Paparo, with discussions focussed on strengthening military-to-military cooperation, enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and addressing emerging security challenges.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Commander, US Indo Pacific Command Admiral Samuel J Paparo on the sidelines of Shangri La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore. Discussions focused on strengthening military-to-military cooperation, enhancing collaboration in the Indo-Pacific, and addressing emerging security challenges, reaffirming the shared commitment towards deepening India-US strategic defence ties," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

On the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Rajesh Kumar Singh engaged with leading think tanks and academia on strengthening the Indo-Pacific security architecture, defence industrial collaboration and emerging technology partnerships.

"Addressing a distinguished gathering on 'India’s Defence Diplomacy for a Stable, Secure and Inclusive Indo-Pacific', he shared India’s vision for regional security and strategic engagement. High Commissioner of India to Singapore Dr Shilpak Ambule also joined the interaction," the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

On Thursday, Rajesh Kumar Singh visited the Digital Operations Technology Centre (DOTC) of the Digital and Intelligence Service of the Singapore Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defence stated that the visit provided valuable insights into Singapore’s advanced digital and technical capabilities and explored avenues for collaboration with the Indian Armed Forces in niche and emerging domains of warfare.

Singh also co-chaired the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue with Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Joseph Leong, with discussions focussed on defence cooperation.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the 16th Defence Policy Dialogue with Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Mr Joseph Leong. The dialogue reaffirmed the robust bilateral defence partnership between the two nations. Wide-ranging discussions were held on key areas of defence cooperation, security collaboration and avenues to further strengthen the strategic relationship between India-Singapore," the Ministry of Defence detailed.

--IANS

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