India adds highest-ever 6.05 GW wind energy in FY26, 46 pc jump from FY25

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The government on Monday said that the country has achieved its highest-ever annual wind capacity addition of 6.05 GW in FY26, crossing the landmark of 5.5 GW capacity addition in FY 2016-17.

This represents an increase of nearly 46 per cent over the capacity added in FY25, marking a decisive acceleration in India's onshore wind deployment trajectory.

“With this addition, India's cumulative installed wind power capacity has crossed 56 GW. This milestone reflects renewed momentum in the sector driven by improved policy clarity, transmission readiness, competitive tariff discovery, and a strong project pipeline,” said the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in a statement.

India’s wind energy sector has grown steadily. The government has taken several initiatives to promote the sector including Concessional Custom Duty on certain components and raw materials used in manufacturing of wind turbines, graded Waiver of Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges till June 2028, competitive bidding mechanisms, separate Wind Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) frameworks, technical support from National Institute of Wind Energy.

The record addition significantly strengthens India’s renewable energy portfolio and contributes towards achieving the national target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030.

India’s wind energy programme was initiated in the early 1990s as part of the government’s broader renewable energy strategy.

Over the past three decades, India has developed a strong wind energy ecosystem and a robust policy framework to promote grid-connected wind power projects, said the ministry.

This milestone achievement is the result of sustained policy support, improved project execution, and greater pipeline maturity across key wind states.

“States such as Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have been the primary contributors to capacity addition during the year, underpinned by a growing pipeline of wind-solar hybrid projects and the progressive roll-out of green energy open access,” the statement added.

--IANS

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