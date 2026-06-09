India achieves historic progress in economy, infra under 12 years of PM Modi-led transformative governance

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) India's journey over the past twelve years has been nothing short of transformative, reshaping its economic, technological, and infrastructural landscape with unprecedented speed and scale.

What began in 2014 as a nation struggling under the label of the "Fragile Five" economies has now emerged as the world's fastest-growing major economy, confidently steering towards the ambitious goal of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy.

This roadmap of the past twelve years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is not merely about numbers; it reflects a collective aspiration where every citizen is seen as a nation builder, contributing to a larger vision of prosperity and self-reliance.

The economic turnaround is striking.

Titled "Rashtra Nirman" (Nation Building), the report showcases how India has transformed from being part of the fragile five economies in 2013 to becoming the world's fastest growing major economy.

"India's GDP has reached 345 lakh crore rupees in fiscal year (FY) 2025-26 at current prices. The country is rapidly progressing towards the goal of a five trillion dollar economy," the report said.

India's GDP, which took six decades post-Independence to touch the $1 trillion mark, has since accelerated rapidly.

By 2014, the economy stood at $2 trillion, and within a decade it crossed $4 trillion, now poised to reach $5 trillion in the next two years, a report "Rashtra Nirman" said.

According to the World Bank, India has become the second-largest contributor to global GDP growth, a testament to decisive reforms, digital transformation, and inclusive policies.

Inflation, once a persistent burden, has been brought under control, falling from nearly 10 per cent in the early 2010s to under five per cent in recent years, easing household budgets while maintaining growth momentum.

The electronics sector exemplifies this transformation. Exports surged eightfold from Rs 0.38 lakh crore to Rs 3.3 lakh crore, while production expanded six times to Rs 11.3 lakh crore. Mobile phone exports alone skyrocketed 163 times, from a modest Rs 0.016 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 2.6 lakh crore in 2026. This boom, driven by the "Production Linked Incentive" scheme and semiconductor investments worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore, has created more than 25 lakh jobs and positioned India as a global manufacturing hub.

The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0, with 12 approved plants across six states, is laying the foundation for technological self-reliance, ensuring affordable electronics and resilient supply chains.

Public sector banks, once burdened with non-performing assets, have staged a remarkable recovery, posting record profits of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025–26.

Gross NPAs declined from 4.4 per cent in 2014 to just 1.93 per cent in 2026, strengthening credit availability and reducing fiscal stress.

Simultaneously, direct benefit transfers worth Rs 51 lakh crore have reached citizens, eliminating leakages and ensuring welfare schemes touch the grassroots.

More than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty, fueling consumption and expanding the middle class.

Infrastructure has been the backbone of this new India.

The national highway network expanded from 91,000 km in 2014 to nearly 1.5 lakh km in 2026, while Metro railway lines now span 1,155 km, making India the third-largest network globally.

The Railways achieved 99.6 per cent electrification of broad-gauge lines, reducing emissions and boosting speed, while iconic projects like the Chenab Bridge -- the world's highest railway arch -- and the Anji Khad Bridge showcase engineering prowess.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train project, with significant progress on tunnels and bridges, symbolises India's leap into high-speed rail.

Power capacity, too, has surged, crossing 530 GW, with renewable energy now accounting for half of installed capacity -- five years ahead of the 2030 target.

DISCOMs, once loss-making, posted profits of Rs 2,700 crore, reflecting systemic reforms.

The aviation sector expanded dramatically, with airports rising from 74 in 2014 to 164 in 2026, while sustainable aviation fuel initiatives marked India's entry into green aviation.

Technology has become the great equaliser. Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised transactions, recording nearly 2,300 crore transactions worth Rs 30 lakh crore in March 2026 alone.

India now accounts for 49 per cent of global real-time payments.

Internet connections grew fourfold to 103 crore, with 5G services covering 99.9 per cent of districts.

Digital platforms like DigiLocker, with 950 crore documents issued, and MyGov, with six crore users, have deepened citizen engagement.

Aadhaar coverage expanded to 144 crore, enabling seamless welfare delivery to more than 58 crore beneficiaries through the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile).

India's global stature has risen alongside domestic progress.

Nine major free trade agreements with 38 countries have been signed, six of them between 2024 and 2026, boosting exports that touched a record Rs 79 lakh crore.

Foreign exchange reserves now cover eleven months of imports and 94 per cent of external debt, underscoring resilience against global shocks.

Remittances of Rs 13 lakh crore in FY25–26 further strengthened rural incomes and small-town economies.

The North-East, once marginalised, has been brought into the mainstream. With more than 83 visits by Prime Minister Modi in twelve years, the region is now seen as a gateway to India's prosperity and security.

Roads, bridges, and connectivity projects have transformed its landscape, integrating it more closely with the national growth story. This twelve-year journey is not just about statistics but about trust.

Tax reforms, including the new regime exempting incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh, have lightened burdens for the middle class, while faceless tax systems enhanced transparency.

Citizens now see their money reflected in roads, hospitals, and schools, reinforcing faith in governance.

India's rise from the "Fragile Five" to a confident, fast-growing economy is a story of resilience, reform, and relentless ambition. It is a narrative where infrastructure meets innovation, where technology empowers the poorest, and where every citizen contributes to nation-building. As the country marches towards its centenary of Independence, the vision of a developed, self-reliant India is no longer a distant dream but a reality unfolding before the world.

--IANS

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