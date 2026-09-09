In UP’s Unnao, hundreds of families savour their 'dream home' under PM Awas Yojana

Lucknow, Sep 9 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is fulfilling the dreams of owning a permanent home, a reality for lakhs of families across the country. In Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, the scheme has brought transformational change in the lives of hundreds of families by moving them from mud houses to pucca houses.

People who lived in huts or in rented accommodation for 10 to 20 years have now shifted to their own permanent homes and are living a comfortable life. Many of them credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing transformatory change in their lives and expressed gratitude to him.

Banki Devi and Madhuri, residents of Nai Basti in Unnao, who benefited from PM Awas Yojana, said that they never dreamt of such upliftment from poverty, with government support.

Speaking to IANS, Madhuri said that she is originally from Sahabkheda and had been living in a rented house for the past 10–12 years. Living in a rented house came with various difficulties, but the PM Awas Yojana changed her life entirely.

She told newsmen about receiving an instalment of Rs 2.5 lakh under the scheme, helping her to construct two rooms on her plot. Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, she said that it was because of him that they were able to get a permanent home.

Another beneficiary is Gyanmati, who has been living in a rented house for the past 20 years and had applied for PM Awas Yojana three years ago. When the first instalment was credited to her account in February, she began the construction of her house. Her home is now nearing completion, and she will soon have a roof of her own to live under.

She said, "We are very happy and thank PM Modi. The worry of paying rent is over now."

For Sia Dulari, a resident of Kuluwagara, the house is already complete, and she has moved into her new permanent home.

“Every poor person desires to own a home so they do not have to pay rent every month. It is because of the Central government's scheme that the dreams of poor people like us are coming true today,” she stated.

Bunty Nirmal, a resident of Kulhuva Gada, also a beneficiary of the scheme, said that he lived in a rented house in Sheikhpura for 15 years, but all changed after he got linked to the PMAY scheme.

--IANS

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