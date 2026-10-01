Poland eyes deepening defence, space ties with India (IANS Exclusive)

Milwaukee, Oct 1 (IANS) Poland sees significant scope for expanding defence and space cooperation with India and plans to bring Polish space companies to the country as Warsaw doubles its investment in the sector, Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej Domanski has said.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting here, Domanski identified defence, space, machinery and food processing as areas with potential for deeper economic cooperation between the two countries.

"As a country that is rapidly developing its defence industry, we believe there's a lot of room for cooperation in the defence industry," Domański said.

The minister also highlighted space as an emerging area for bilateral cooperation.

"We also decided to double our investments in the space industry. For sure, we will bring our space industry companies to India," he said.

Domanski said machinery offered another avenue for expanding commercial ties between the two countries.

"We are very strong in machinery, so this is another sector for further cooperation," he said.

Food processing was another area where Poland believed there was room for growth.

"Last but not least, the food processing sector, where Poland is an important exporter of food products, among them poultry, and we believe there's room for growing numbers in this sector," Domanski said.

His comments came as Warsaw seeks to give a stronger economic dimension to its relationship with New Delhi.

Domanski described India as an important global economy with which Poland wanted stable economic relations.

"We see India as a global leader. We see India as a country of very ambitious people, like Polish people," he said.

"We see India as a democracy, which is very important and a country with which we want to build stable economic ties," Domanski said.

The Polish minister said Warsaw was looking for new trading partners as its own economy continued to expand.

Poland expects its economy to grow by about 3.5 to 3.6 per cent this year, according to Domański. He described it as among the fastest-growing large European economies.

"We are constantly looking for new important trading partners, and India, a giant, a leader in Asia, well, it's a country that we really like to have closer trade relations," he said.

--IANS

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