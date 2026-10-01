California bans marriage for under-18s

Washington, Oct 1 (IANS) California Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation banning marriage for anyone younger than 18, removing provisions that allowed minors to marry with parental consent.

The measure, AB 1267, also sets 18 as the minimum age for entering a domestic partnership, according to the governor's office. It was introduced by Democratic Assemblymember Gail Pellerin of Santa Cruz.

Newsom signed the bill in his office on Wednesday (local time) alongside Courtney Stodden, an advocate whose parents allowed her to marry 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison when she was 16.

"This is a long overdue measure to protect young Californians and minors. Today, California kids are safer than ever before," Newsom said in a statement released by his office.

The legislation replaces provisions permitting minors to enter marriages or domestic partnerships with an age requirement of 18. Its sponsors were Unchained At Last, an organisation campaigning against child marriage, and the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

Stodden welcomed the signing and said the campaign would continue beyond California.

"Governor Newsom's action today made clear to me and to survivors of child marriage everywhere that we should never have been expected to carry this burden," Stodden said.

"I'm deeply grateful to Unchained At Last and every survivor who fought to make this possible -- California is a victory, but I'm not stopping here. I will keep fighting until children are protected from marriage in all 50 states."

The governor's office described Stodden as a survivor of child marriage who became a national advocate against child exploitation following her divorce. Stodden has characterised the relationship with Hutchison as abusive and predatory, the office said.

Her experience was highlighted at the signing as supporters described the difficulties minors can face when trying to leave marriages arranged or approved by adults.

Pellerin credited survivors with shaping the legislation. She said their accounts showed how parental approval or the appearance of agreement could conceal coercion.

"The heart of this effort has always been the survivors," Pellerin said.

"They told us what it means to be a child in a marriage you did not freely choose. They told us about coercion and abuse hidden behind the appearance of consent."

She also described obstacles that young people can encounter when seeking help, particularly when the adults responsible for their care are involved in the marriage.

"They told us how difficult it can be for a minor to ask for help, find an attorney, leave home, or escape the very adults who are supposed to protect them. Because of them, California children are safer."

The change covers both marriage and domestic partnership. The governor's announcement said the legislation repeals the provisions allowing minors to enter either arrangement with parental consent.

Marriage requirements in the United States are principally governed by state law. Minimum ages and exceptions have differed across jurisdictions, making the campaign to prohibit child marriage a state-by-state effort rather than a single nationwide legislative change.

The governor's office said 17 US states had completely banned child marriage without exception. Unchained At Last has campaigned for an absolute minimum marriage age of 18, with survivors such as Stodden advocating for legislation across the country.

--IANS

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