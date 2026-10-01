Watch what Rubio does with Cuba, says Trump

Washington, Oct 1 (IANS) President Donald Trump told a White House audience to “watch” what Secretary of State Marco Rubio does with Cuba, singling out the Cuban-American diplomat while praising his handling of US foreign policy.

“Watch what he does with Cuba. Watch what he does with Cuba,” Trump said on Wednesday (local time) during a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the White House.

Trump did not elaborate on the remark or announce any new US policy towards Cuba during his speech.

The comment came as Trump introduced Rubio, whom he described as the highest-ranking Hispanic American in US history.

“We're also honoured to be joined on this occasion by the highest-ranking Hispanic American in the history of our country,” Trump said.

“And he's a man who everyone is just -- they've fallen in love with him, he's very special.”

Trump suggested Rubio's work involving Cuba would be closely watched, but then broadened his praise to the Secretary of State's overall role in foreign affairs.

“But regardless, Hispanic American or no matter who he deals with, anybody all over the world, he's a master,” Trump said.

Trump then invited Rubio to address the gathering.

Rubio used his brief remarks to speak about Hispanic Americans' attachment to the United States and the experiences of immigrant families.

“All I would say is Hispanic Americans, we are Americans. We love this country,” Rubio said.

“And we love it because so many of us either know firsthand, or through our parents or grandparents, what life is like in other countries.”

Rubio said those experiences had given Hispanic Americans an understanding of the freedoms and opportunities available in the United States.

“And so, we know how special this country is. It's the place that gave us freedom; it's the place that gave us opportunity; it's the place that's given our parents, our grandparents, and many of you the chance not just to do well in life, but to do the most important thing any of us ever want, and that is to leave our children better off than ourselves,” Rubio said.

“That is what makes America special, that's why we love it, that's why we're passionate about it, that is our heritage in this country.”

Rubio concluded: “We are proud to be Americans, and I'm proud to be here and to serve under you, Mr President.”

Trump responded by again praising Rubio.

“So, how did he do? Good, right? He's an unbelievable man. Really amazing,” Trump said.

The President's reference to Cuba came during a speech in which Latin America and US policy towards the region surfaced repeatedly. Trump also spoke about Venezuela, immigration and his administration's relationship with Hispanic Americans.

Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, has long been closely associated with US policy towards Cuba and Latin America. Before joining the Trump administration, he represented Florida in the US Senate and was a prominent congressional voice on Cuba, Venezuela and other Western Hemisphere issues.

Relations between Washington and Havana have shifted substantially between US administrations. Cuba remains a major foreign-policy issue in Florida, home to a large Cuban-American community, and US policy towards the island has long involved disputes over sanctions, political freedoms, migration and diplomatic engagement.

--IANS

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