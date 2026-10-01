'Gujarati blood flows in his veins': CM Patel hails Flydubai pilot Capt Smit Machchhar

Ahmedabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday praised Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of Flydubai flight FZ1073, who was injured after helping avert a major in-flight crisis, and said that the country and the state are "immensely proud" of him, calling him a "true reflection of our resilience and courage".

The Gujarati-origin pilot was attacked during a flight but continued to act to safeguard passengers and crew, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, CM Patel said, "Gujarat and the entire nation are immensely proud! The indomitable courage and valour displayed by Captain Smit Machchhar in the skies is truly unimaginable. Despite being seriously injured, he fought back against the attacker, averting a major tragedy and saving the lives of 174 passengers."

"He is a proud Indian, and Gujarati blood flows in his veins -- a true reflection of our resilience and courage. This brave son of Gujarati origin has made the entire country proud on the global stage. Jai Hind! Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat!" he further said.

"I salute his extraordinary heroism and pray for his speedy and complete recovery," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, calling him a "hero" who showed "immense courage" and "unwavering resolve" to save the lives of those on board.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy."

"India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he added.

The Prime Minister prayed for the pilot's "speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health".

--IANS

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