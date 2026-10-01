Asian Games: India lose to Pakistan in straight sets in men’s volleyball quarterfinal

Okazaki, Oct 1 (IANS) India's wait for a first Asian Games medal in men’s volleyball since 1986 continues after a disappointing straight-set defeat to Pakistan in the quarterfinals at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Thursday.

Pakistan beat India 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 in a one-sided match here at Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium to enter the semifinal. The result meant Pakistan will now finish in the top four in volleyball at the Asian Games for the first time in 64 years.

After an even start, India and Pakistan were locked at 11-11 in a neck-and-neck contest; Pakistan then began to pull away in the first set as they reeled off five straight points to move 16-11 ahead. As the set progressed India were unable to close the gap with taking the opening set 25-19.

India led 19-16 in the second set but were unable to hold on as a costly run of errors allowed Pakistan to turn the set around to take 2-0 lead. Pakistan then controlled the contest for long periods in the third set to wrap up the win 25-19, 25-23, 25-18.

India came into the knockout contest unbeaten at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 after topping Pool C with three wins from as many matches. The Indian volleyball team began its campaign with a 3-0 victory over Vietnam before beating Hong Kong China by the same margin.

India then produced a stirring comeback against Qatar in their final pool match. After losing the opening two sets, India fought back to win 3-2 with a 26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22 scoreline.

The victory ensured that India finished ahead of Qatar at the top of Pool C and a place in the quarter-final.

Notably, Pakistan beat India 3-0 in the fifth-place classification match at Hangzhou 2023 and consequently finished fifth, while India ended the competition in sixth place. Pakistan also beat India 3-1 at Jakarta 2018.

The Indian men have won three Asian Games volleyball medals overall - silver at Jakarta 1962 and bronze medals at Tokyo 1958 and Seoul 1986.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have won one Asian Games men’s volleyball medal - bronze at Jakarta 1962, the same edition in which India won silver.

--IANS

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