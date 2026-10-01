Tom Cruise recalls 'puking his guts out' on first fighter jet flight

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Hollywood icon Tom Cruise recalled his first experience flying a fighter jet, saying that he “puked his guts out” while flying an A-4, before facing the same challenge on the first day of shooting aboard an F-14 for his blockbuster film franchise ‘Top Gun’.

During his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show, Cruise spoke about “puking his guts out” during his first time in a “fighter jet”.

He said: “I remember my first time in a fighter jet. I was flying an A-4 and I really puked my guts out.”

To which, the show’s host asked: “That didn't deter you?”

Cruise said: “No. I was like, okay, I've got to figure this out. I don't want to keep puking the back of this airplane. We had to shoot a movie and then on the first day on the F-14, I puked again.”

He added: “But I had two other hops, two flights the rest of that day and it was just magnificent.”

Hudson then spoke about how the third installment of “Top Gun 3” is in the making.

Keeping tight-lipped about the project, the star said: “Maverick's going to be in it. There's going to be fighter jets. It's going to be cool. That's about all I can say.”

Top Gun was first released in 1986. The action drama film, which Tony Scott directs, was inspired by an article titled "Top Guns", written by Ehud Yonay and published in California magazine three years earlier.

It stars Tom Cruise as Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a young naval aviator aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He and his radar intercept officer, Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, are given the chance to train at the United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California. Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, and Tom Skerritt also appear in supporting roles.

A sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, released 36 years later in 2022, saw Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles.

--IANS

dc/