In Netherlands, PM Modi highlights India's diverse culture and development trajectory since 2014

The Hague, May 16 (IANS) Lauding the Indian community's vibrancy, enthusiasm and spirit of celebrating life which always remains alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said while history has witnessed numerous civilizations being wiped out, India's diverse culture still beats in the hearts of its people today.

Addressing a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora during his visit to the Netherlands on Saturday, PM Modi described The Hague as a “living symbol of Indian friendship”.

Beginning his address with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, PM Modi said, “So much love and excitement that for a short while, I had forgotten that I was in the Netherlands. It feels as though a festival is taking place right here in India.”

Referring to the significance of the Dutch city, he said, “The Hague is known as the ‘City of Peace and Justice’; however, seeing the atmosphere here today, it seems that The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship. This shows that even though the colour of the passport, address and time zone can change, no matter where the children of 'Maa Bharati' live, this vibrancy and excitement and the motivation to celebrate life will always remain with them.”

The Prime Minister recalled his past visits to the Netherlands and reflected on the emotional connection shared by Indians settled there.

“I have visited the Netherlands several times in the past and have also shared a close connection with the Indians living here. The story of families sitting here today is not just that of a migration but of a culture, heritage and progress amid all the challenges and hardships. In those times, no one would have thought that after crossing two oceans, the identity of Indians would remain alive,” he said.

Speaking about his earlier interactions with the Dutch leaders, PM Modi said, “Whenever I have met the leaders of the Netherlands in the past, they always praise the Indian diaspora. The contribution you are making towards the Netherlands' economy and society is making every Indian proud. On this occasion, I would like to thank the public and the government of the Netherlands and convey my greetings on behalf of the 140 crore Indians.”

Highlighting the preservation of Indian values abroad, PM Modi said the ancestors of Indians living in the Netherlands may have left their homeland physically, but they carried their traditions, memories and values with them.

“With time, many cultures have vanished, but India's diverse culture still beats in the hearts of its people. Generations, countries, and circumstances changed, but the family's values and the sense of belonging did not. You adopted the Dutch language, but at the same time, did not forget the language of your ancestors,” he remarked.

Speaking about the popularity of Indian community radio stations in the Netherlands, PM Modi said these platforms are helping Indian music and culture reach Dutch households and keeping traditions alive among younger generations.

The Prime Minister also referred to the political significance of May 16, recalling the 2014 Lok Sabha election results.

“Twelve years ago, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, a stable and full majority government was set to be formed in India. From that day to this, the immense belief of the Indians has not let me stop or get tired. This is ongoing nonstop,” he said.

Reflecting on his public life and the support he has received, PM Modi said, “You all have become my family. I have chosen the path from Aham (I) to Vyam (We). And with a spirit of dedication, and with the blessings of you all, I strive to do whatever I can. However, I never even imagined that I would receive such immense love from the public.”

“When I look back, 13 years as the Chief Minister and 12 years as the Prime Minister, the continuous support of the 25 crore voters in this democratic world is a big thing for me. This is not just a figure, but a great wealth for me,” he added.

Emphasising India’s development trajectory, the Prime Minister said the country today is aspiring not only for transformation but for the best and fastest progress in every sector.

“Today, the country is stating they don't just want transformation but the best of it. Not just the best but fastest too, and that is why when there are unlimited aspirations in India, and efforts are also limitless,” he said.

Citing the achievements of Indian youth, PM Modi said youngsters are making remarkable contributions in startups, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and drone manufacturing, adding that India is now home to the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem.

He further noted that India is currently witnessing an era of “unprecedented transformation” and highlighted that the country is running the world’s largest government-funded health insurance scheme under Ayushman Bharat.

Earlier, members of the Indian diaspora, including children, greeted Prime Minister Modi with traditional cultural performances featuring dance forms such as Lavani and Bihu.

Waving the Tricolour and chanting slogans of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, enthusiastic members of the community gathered in large numbers to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community for the grand reception and also praised the artists who performed cultural dances representing Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam.

Later during the visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima and also hold bilateral talks with the Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten as part of his official engagements in the country.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in the Netherlands late Friday evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s strategic, economic and technological partnerships across Europe.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi is also expected to interact with prominent business leaders from the Netherlands to further boost bilateral cooperation and investment ties.

--IANS

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