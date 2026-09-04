In Jharkhand's Jamtara, beneficiaries explain transformation in their lives under PMAY scheme

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The local residents of Jamtara in Jharkhand, battling multiple odds from financial hardships to poor health services and basic amenities for long, have now a reason to cheer -- their pucca homes.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), hundreds of families here have moved from their erstwhile mud houses and those with thatched roof to a new concrete house, built with government assistance.

Those who earlier lived in makeshift houses with leaking roofs, now have a permanent abode, ending decades of despair and misery.

The PMAY-Gramin (PMAY-G) turned their dreams of a pucca house into reality, with many having moved into their dream house.

Today, they are living a life of dignity with solid roof over their heads, equipped with toilet and kitchen and other basic amenities inside the homes.

Sunita Bawri, a beneficiary residing in Nagar Panchayat urban area of ​​Jamtara block, called this transformation as "nothing short of a miracle".

Her family of five used to live in a house made of mud and tin sheets, water would flood the home, every monsoon. But, that is no longer the case.

In 2023, a house was sanctioned to her under the PM Awas Yojana. Today, she owns a permanent house featuring two rooms, a kitchen, and a toilet.

Another local Balram Rajak also benefited from the scheme, said that being a labourer working under MNREAGA, it was out of his reach to build a house of his own but with help from PMAY, he was able to complete his house using the funds received from the government in three installments.

According to district administration data, the funds under PMAY-G has been sanctioned to more than 25,800 beneficiaries in Jamtara district, so far.

Construction of more than 18,000 of these houses has been completed, and many families have already moved into their new homes.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries are provided with a toilet, a Ujjwala gas connection, and an electricity connection alongside the house itself.

Alok Kisku, Ward Councilor for the Nagar Panchayat noted that the scheme gained momentum due to transparent selection process and payments made via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

Beneficiaries said that getting a permanent house has improved their living conditions significantly.

Moreover, the Nagar Panchayat aims to make Jamtara free of shanties within five years.

In Raghavan village, located within the Nagar Panchayat area, members of the Bawri community (Scheduled Caste) also saw their dream of a home come true.

Besides being allocated house of their own, they are also getting benefits of free electricity, Ujjwala Gas Yojana, and old-age pensions.

--IANS

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