Chennai, Nov 18 (IANS) The makers of director Nani's upcoming emotional action entertainer 'Delivery Boy', featuring actors Leo Sivakumar, Brigida Saga and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead, on Wednesday revealed the character actress Brigida Saga plays in the film.

Asasi Creations, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram page to reveal Brigida Saga's character in the film. It wrote, "Meet BRIGIDA SAGA as THENMOZHI! Between the chaos of action and the rush of thrills, a little love finds its way into the story! Starring : @radikaasarathkumar @iamleosivakumar. Produced by : @lenin_mathesh @amuthaleoni Written & Directed by : @nani_darla."

The makers have already revealed that actor Bose Venkat plays David, a police officer whose entry would bring unexpected twists and turns to the story.

The makers also revealed that actor Kaali Venkat plays a character called Karuppu in the film and Matheswaran plays the villain's character of Govindarajan. Dushyanth plays a character called Goutham in the film.

The film, which had originally been scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 23, will now hit screens on November 27.

Shooting for the film had been wrapped up in December last year.

Sources close to the unit had said that the film, which had been shot entirely in Chennai and Coimbatore, was shot in a span of just 42 days.

Taking to their X timeline, the publicists of the production house Asasi Creations, had then said, "#DeliveryBoy shoot wrapped up. Coming to theatres soon. Starring @leosivakumar02 @realradikaa @Brigidasagaoffl @DushyanthJayap1 @dhivakargj @DirectorBose @SundaramurthyKS @AmuthaLeoni @nanisignin @teamaimpr."

Talking to IANS, director Nani, who worked as an assistant director to well known director Suseenthiran before turning director, had said, "If I have to briefly give you an idea of what the film is all about, it is about the efforts made by a hardworking delivery boy looking to save his mother. The hero of the story comes from a lower middle class family and the story will revolve around his efforts to save his mother. It will be a gripping story that will keep audiences hooked to the screen from the beginning to end."

The director had also disclosed that now that the shooting had been wrapped up, post production work was progressing at a brisk pace. "We have now started dubbing for the film," he had said then.

Apart from Leo Sivakumar, Brigida and Radikaa Sarathkumar, who play the lead, the film will also feature a host of gifted character artistes including actors Dushyanth, Kaali Venkat and Bose Venkat among others.

The film also boasts of a good technical team. Produced by Amutha Leoni on behalf of the banner Asasi Creation, 'Delivery Boy' will have music by Sundaramoorthy and cinematography by Prasanna Kumar.

The film, which has dialogues by Nanda Mani Vasagam, will have editing by Vasanth. Stunts in the film have been choreographed by Phoenix Prabhu while Art direction is by Suresh Kalyani.

--IANS

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