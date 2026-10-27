October 27, 2026 8:55 PM हिंदी

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

Jammu, Oct 27 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is turning dreams of poor and impoverished families into reality, not just across the length and breadth of the country but also in border villages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many families in the border villages along the Line of Control (LoC), separating India and Pakistan, have become beneficiaries of the Central government-run public welfare scheme. The scheme, besides uplifting their living standards, has also made several basic social amenities, including drinking water, cooking gas, and electricity, available to them.

They are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the benefits of this scheme.

Speaking to IANS, many beneficiaries shared how the scheme helped villagers build their own homes.

Many described the availability of a roof above their head as a major and historic milestone.

They remarked that without this scheme, they might never have been able to realise their dream of owning a permanent home.

A local resident named Nisha Devi said, "We have benefited immensely. PM Modi has provided everyone with the means to build a home. We hope that everyone receives such a benefit. Those who previously lived in 'kaccha' (makeshift/temporary) houses—where basic necessities like bedding and clothing would often get soaked or ruined during the rain- are living in pucca homes."

She added that the Modi government has made this possible.

"Living in temporary, fragile homes during the rainy season was a painful experience. Today, I am overjoyed to be living in a permanent house with my family. "

Chanchala Devi said, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the bottom of my heart for launching this scheme. It is a truly excellent initiative. Previously, our homes were temporary and fragile; whenever it rained at night, we lived in constant fear that the house might collapse, putting our lives at risk. Our clothes would get soaked, and we had to place all our utensils on the floor to collect the leaking water. Today, we are truly happy after moving into our home."

Priya shared that her family lived in a ‘kaccha’ house earlier, but now has a ‘pucca’ home.

Earlier, when it rained, they lived under constant worry, but today, that anxiety and fear have gone, and they are living in their homes with complete peace of mind.

--IANS

mr/uk

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