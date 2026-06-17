June 17, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

Imtiaz Ali says he sometimes forgets he is the man behind ‘Tamasha’

Imtiaz Ali says he sometimes forgets he is the man behind ‘Tamasha’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared that he sometimes doesn’t realise that he is the one who has helmed the cult-classic ‘Tamasha’.

Imtiaz spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ along with his actors Vedang Raina and Sharvari at his office in the Andheri west area of Mumbai.

When asked about his sense of detachment from a story after putting his soul into it, he said, “When I see ‘Tamasha’, I don't see my films really, but when I do see a scene of it or something like that. It doesn't appeal to me like my film”.

He told IANS, “Sometimes it seems like, ‘That's a nice joke. It's a nice smart thing’ because I kind of forget. And then I remember. I was there. All of this happened. And I remember what happened. But what you do remember is your original inspiration”.

The director further mentioned that detachment comes very easily to him, as he said, “No, it's not difficult to detach at all. It's very personal. But then you. But then it goes away. That's the process of film. It goes away not on its own. Sometimes it goes away. Because you now are interested in something else. You have a new story”.

Meanwhile, ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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