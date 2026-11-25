Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who serves as the showrunner on the upcoming streaming series ‘O Saathi Re’, feels that actor Arjun Rampal’s charisma would have stood in the way of the complexity of Karan, the role currently portrayed by Avinash Tiwary in the show.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Juhu area of Mumbai during the promotions of the series. In the show, Avinash essays the role of Karan, a husband, whose wife Roshni (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) falls for another man. Once he gets to know about the betrayal, he starts feeling inferior in front of his beautiful wife.

Imtiaz said that a highly charismatic person like Arjun wouldn’t fit the part as the character is under-confident which translates into his inferiority complex.

Imtiaz told IANS, “Yeah, it would be very difficult. You would have to understand the reason that a person like Arjun Rampal, who looks a certain way and who is in a certain way is complex. There can be someone who is extremely good-looking and complex in real life, and it can be very interesting to explore that on-screen but this show is really not about that. The show is something else, it tells a different story”.

He further mentioned, “The show was between the couple Roshni and Karan and how they feel, how he feels that they are unequal and how he has certain soft feelings towards her when he is expected to have feelings only of animosity and hatred towards her”.

The show is produced by Imtiaz Ali, Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar, and follows layered characters as they navigate the imbalances that can exist within love. The show is set to premiere on December 4, 2026 on Netflix .

--IANS

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