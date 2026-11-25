New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) As the fire of the Samajwadi Party (SP) unilaterally announcing a “first list” of five candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election appears to have singed the ally Congress amidst their ongoing talks over seat-sharing, smoke of uncertainty now envelops Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Both Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies are currently represented by the Congress, where both seats are considered close to the Gandhi family.

The party has reportedly staked a claim on all 10 Assembly seats under these two Parliamentary seats. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi won from Rae Bareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after his mother Sonia Gandhi vacated the seat to move to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Amethi, which Rahul lost in 2019, was reclaimed by the Congress with long-time party leader from the locality, Kishori Lal Sharma’s victory in 2024.

Ironically, the Congress could not manage a single win in any of the Assembly segments in the 2022 state poll, while the SP captured six, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the rest.

While the Congress and the SP contested separately in the 2022 Assembly election, the two came together in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll when the former won both Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, and led in all 10 segments.

With six victories from these 10 seats, and finishing second in most of the rest, the SP having indicated that it will not part with the seats it won the last time to the Congress or any other ally, chances are that Akhilesh Yadav’s party would not give away a larger chunk.

And that would not augur well for the Congress that is already visibly shaken, with its leaders lashing out at the SP over naming candidates for Behat, Saharanpur, Kairana, Amroha and Lalitpur.

The first two remain in greater contention, being part of the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, represented by the vocal Congress leader Imran Masood, a major player in western Uttar Pradesh. These two seats had also gone in favour of the SP nominees in the last Assembly election.

The “first list” move is being seen as an assertion of the SP’s dominance in the state’s Opposition space and also an attempt at silencing louder voices in Congress whom it considers likely to upset the talks.

It has triggered visible unease within the Congress, with aggressive repartees from its leaders, and has further exposed the fault lines in what is expected to be the key Opposition alliance against the BJP.

Source-based information coming out of the high-decibel, taut-nerve negotiations earlier indicated Congress leaders were demanding almost five times the number of seats reportedly offered by the SP.

Accusing the SP of undermining ongoing discussions, these leaders now view the stand as a broader political message from Akhilesh Yadav.

Apparently, the Congress intended to discuss seat-sharing arrangements specifically in these seats, apart from others, such as those in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Even in the 2017 Assembly election, contesting in alliance with the SP, the Congress failed to put up an impressive show, winning only two of these 10 Assembly seats while its ally also managed an equal number of victories.

Under their seat-sharing arrangement at the time, the SP had contested 298 seats, and Congress contested 105 seats out of the state’s 403 assembly constituencies.

Despite the alliance, the election resulted in a landslide victory for the BJP-led alliance, while the SP-Congress alliance won 54 seats in total.

This time, with Akhilesh Yadav publicly stressing that the objective is to find a “winning formula” and defeat the BJP, his party's actions indicate that SP does not wish to excessively compromise in, or prolong, the seat-sharing negotiations.

--IANS

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