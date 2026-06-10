Imtiaz Ali calls collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ a tribute to partition-affected people

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has spoken about his collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

He described it as a heartfelt tribute to people affected by the Partition. The makers have released a special video of "Kya Kamaal Hai," which will play at the end of the film during credits. The song serves as a tribute to refugees across the world who have been compelled to leave their homes and rebuild their lives elsewhere.

In a statement, the filmmaker shared that the project carries emotional depth and reflects a sense of solidarity with those who experienced the historical upheaval. Imtiaz Ali stated, “If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.’ This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video. Migration has been one of the defining stories of our times. Kya Kamaal Hai is dedicated to those forced to leave their homes because of war and hatred. It is a cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind.”

Speaking about his collaboration with Diljit, the director mentioned, “This special collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh is our expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies. Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world.”

The song “Kya Kamaal Hai” marks a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, A.R. Rahman, Imtiaz Ali, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.

On a related note, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. The upcoming movie is slated to hit theatres on 12th June 2026.

--IANS

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